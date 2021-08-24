Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of American Assets Trust worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

