Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.02. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $631.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,780. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

