MotaCoin Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. MotaCoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and $1,242.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 69,696,153 coins and its circulating supply is 54,016,546 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.