Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Trading Down 5%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12.

About Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF)

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

