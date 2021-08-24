M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

