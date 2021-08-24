MV Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

