MV Capital Management Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 163.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

