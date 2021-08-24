MV Capital Management Inc. Has $41,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

