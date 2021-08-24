MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $194.68 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

