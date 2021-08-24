MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $318.62 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

