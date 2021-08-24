MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIM opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

