MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after buying an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $446.57 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $450.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

