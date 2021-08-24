NerveNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.07 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $151,095.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005837 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

