NetApp (NTAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.