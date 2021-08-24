New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,427 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $40,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $160,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 219,832 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Truist cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

