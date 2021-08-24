New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,568,758 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $47,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in HP by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 81,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HP by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in HP by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 117,668 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

