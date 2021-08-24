New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $49,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

