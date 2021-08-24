New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $48.83 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118,467 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Ingersoll Rand worth $48,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 260,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197,277 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

