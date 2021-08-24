New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $43,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

