NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NXTP opened at $1.88 on Friday. NextPlay Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental.

