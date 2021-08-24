NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
NXTP opened at $1.88 on Friday. NextPlay Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.99.
