nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from NIB’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get NIB alerts:

In other NIB news, insider Steven (Steve) Crane sold 47,455 shares of NIB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.18 ($4.41), for a total value of A$293,034.63 ($209,310.45).

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health insurance to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.