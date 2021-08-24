Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) shares traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

