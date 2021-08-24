NIX Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, NIX has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $74,817.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,379.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.03 or 0.06653727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.70 or 0.01338786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00367472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.62 or 0.00666848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00336562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00328951 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

