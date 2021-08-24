Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE JWN traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. 6,105,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JWN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

