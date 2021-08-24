Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE JWN traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. 6,105,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have commented on JWN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
