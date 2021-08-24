Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

NOG opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

