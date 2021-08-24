NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$13.02 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.90 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

