NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$13.02 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.90 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.