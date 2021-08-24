Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

