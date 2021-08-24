Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

NOVT stock opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

