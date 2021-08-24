Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,438,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. 4,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

