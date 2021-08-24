NuCypher (NU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.81 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $200.85 million and approximately $31.81 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00796386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00099164 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,260,238,732 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

