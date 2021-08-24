NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Shares Sold by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUAG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

