NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.75.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,861. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

