Nwam LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,538. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.