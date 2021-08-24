Nwam LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $706.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,183,974. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $699.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $669.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

