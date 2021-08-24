Nwam LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.89. 4,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,753. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $209.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

