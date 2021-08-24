Nwam LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 56,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $77.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

