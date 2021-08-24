Nwam LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Generac comprises 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.19.

GNRC stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.62. 14,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

