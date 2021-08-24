NXM (NXM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,790.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $122.12 or 0.00253433 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $808.50 million and $4,790.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.21 or 0.00789053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00100063 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,312 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,651 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

