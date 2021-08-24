Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 13,818 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89.

OKTA stock traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.55. 2,039,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Okta by 36.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $12,267,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

