OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 2,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,041,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

