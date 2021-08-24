Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Major Shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal Sells 330,000 Shares

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 168.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

