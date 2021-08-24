Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA opened at $132.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.