Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,701,501. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.