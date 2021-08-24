Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

