Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.