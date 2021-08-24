Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 338.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. cut their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

