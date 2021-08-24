Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,052 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,471.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

