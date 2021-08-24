Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 58,662 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

FE stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

