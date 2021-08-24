Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $314.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

