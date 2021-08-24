Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $312.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

